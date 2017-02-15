Frank Carter declares grime ‘the new punk’ at the VO5 NME Awards 2017

Former Gallows man presented Biffy Clyro with Best British Band supported by Zig-Zag

Frank Carter declared that grime was the “new punk” at the VO5 NME Awards 2017 tonight (February 15).

The former Gallows frontman presented Biffy Clyro with Best British Band supported by Zig-Zag. The gong was the last publically voted prize to be handed out at the ceremony and the penultimate award of the night.

The Kilmarnock band were given the accolade after fans voted for them to win over The 1975, Wolf Alice, Bastille, Years & Years and The Last Shadow Puppets.

But Carter also hailed the rise of grime with Skepta named Best British Male Artist supported by the Pilot Pen Company and Wiley collected the Outstanding Contribution To Music award.

He told the crowd: “Last time I was here, I was sharing this stage with an amazing artist called Lethal Bizzle. That was in 2007, a long time ago and I’m really liking seeing Skepta and Wiley winning awards. It’s an amazing time for music, for punk and for grime. Grime is now the new punk, it really is. It’s amazing to see.”

Following thousands of votes from NME readers, Beyonce led the pack going into the ceremony with five nominations. The 1975, Skepta, Christine And The Queens and Bastille followed closely behind with four nods each.

A host of stars and musicians hit the red carpet, including Wiley, who was dressed in a full Atletico Madrid tracksuit, Johnny Marr, Biffy Clyro, Slaves, MIA and Isaac Hempstead Wright who plays Bran Stark in Game Of Thrones.

Bastille opened the ceremony tonight at London’s O2 Academy Brixton with a live performance of ‘Good Grief’, which was in the running for Best Track supported by Red Stripe. It also features on their second album ‘Wild World’, which also won Best Album supported by HMV.

In addition to Pet Shop Boys and Bastille, Dua Lipa also performed. The Bands4Refugees supergroup also performed a cover of The Rolling Stones’ ‘Gimme Shelter’ to raise funds and awareness for Help Refugees.