Frank Carter teams up with Samsung for innovative ‘Spray Paint Love’ music video

Promotional feature with Samsung

Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes have teamed up with Samsung to create an innovative music video for their new track ‘Spray Paint Love’, which debuted on Annie Mac’s Radio 1 live show this week.

The accompanying neon-hued video, directed by Ross Cairns, finds Carter performing inside the Samsung Hypercube. The front man follows in the footsteps of thousands of festival-goers who created their own unique 360 performances inside the space this summer.

Carter called the Samsung Hypercube “a space with infinite possibilities”, and mused: “Once inside it’s easy for an artist’s mind to run riot.”

He said of his experience recording inside the Samsung Hypercube: “No grandeur (it’s already grand), no overcrowding (less is more), and no forced energy (the space literally acts like it’s alive already). I walked in, and I sang, and I celebrated life over and over again until the director yelled cut. The video has refined the experience within the space, and has allowed us to create something that is uniquely about the band and our new track. We are incredibly proud to be one of the first to celebrate it.”

As part of his collaboration with Samsung, Carter has also designed a special piece of artwork for ‘Spray Paint Love’ using a Samsung Galaxy Note8 handset. Check out the ‘Spray Paint Love’ video above.

For tour dates and more info visit andtherattlesnakes.com.