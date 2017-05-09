Frank Carter on the importance of discussing mental health, and the dangers of social media

'There’s never been a more important time to ask questions about how we are feeling'

Frank Carter has spoken out about the importance of being open about mental health – and the dangers of social media. Watch our video interview with Carter above.

For Mental Health Awareness Week, The Rattlesnakes frontman said that much more needs to be done to overcome the misunderstanding that surrounds the issue.

“I think the problem with the male aspect is that, to use an archaic word, we’re meant to be warriors,” Carter told NME. “We’re meant to be strong, we’re meant to be the alpha and to be the provider, we’re none of those things, let’s be honest, we’re just not built for that any more. The world is a very different place than it was 2000 years ago.

“We have this real problem. We’re entering into a society that is very narcissistic and it’s moving at a fast rate and I don’t think anyone has any kind of understanding because there’s not really been any time to do any research on the effect that has on our mental health, in any shape or form. I think the best thing we can do is have an open conversation.”

Referring to the issues facing youngsters today, Carter said that he believed the pressures of social media and mental health issues ‘go hand in hand now’.

“We’re moving into a place where social media give us these avatars, and in a lot of ways, we’re more concerned with how we’re perceived on the internet then we are in real life,” Carter told NME. “When you meet most people in real life you realise that their online avatar is something really different to reality, and I think it’s a dangerous place to be. I think it’s a really scary future for our children. I’m terribly worried for my child, because she’s gonna grow up in this world where it’s natural.”

Speaking of the importance of being more open about mental health in general, Carter continued: “There’s never been a more important time to ask questions about how we are feeling. You know, ‘truly, are you OK’? No one really asks that, they just ask what are you doing? What are you wearing? Who are you with? That’s what our new record is about, it’s about asking: ‘Are you OK?’ Honestly, are you alright? And if you’re not, do you want to talk about it?’”

Carter added: “I had a girl come in to get tattooed by me a while ago. It was really strange because she wanted this crazy tattoo on her hand and I’m not really against doing that – but there was something about her. I just asked her if she was OK and she burst into tears and left. She came back later and she didn’t get the tattoo, but she said that she wasn’t alright. All she really wanted is for someone to ask if she was alright. She wasn’t and she called her parents and she sorted it out, she was having a rough time.

“I’s such a small thing and the best thing we can do is just keep checking up on people.”

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes’ acclaimed new album ‘Modern Ruin‘ is out now.

FOR HELP AND ADVICE ON MENTAL HEALTH: