Frank Iero And The Patience announce new EP and UK tour

The former My Chemical Romance guitarist's solo project will return to these shores in September in support of 'Keep The Coffins Coming'

Frank Iero And The Patience have announced a new limited edition EP and UK tour.

The former My Chemical Romance guitarist’s current solo project released their debut album ‘Parachutes’ last year, which was Iero’s second solo studio album after 2014’s ‘Stomachaches’ (which he released under the moniker frnkiero andthe cellabration).

Frank Iero and The Patience will return to the UK later this year for a new set of live shows, which will kick off in Newcastle on September 20. The jaunt will finish in Aldershot on October 20.

To celebrate the tour, Frank Iero And The Patience will also release a new limited edition EP. Entitled ‘Keep The Coffins Coming’, the EP was recorded with Steve Albini and will be released on September 22.

Speaking about the tour and the release, Iero lauded Albini as one of the band’s “heroes.”

“The Patience and I just decided that being in Europe three times already this year wasn’t quite enough, so we are planning to come back for even more fun in September and October,” Iero said. “Our old friends in Dave Hause and the Mermaid, the Homeless Gospel Choir and Paceshifters will be joining us for dates in England, Scotland, Wales, Germany, Austria and Switzerland.”

See the tracklist for ‘Keep The Coffins Coming’, as well as Frank Iero And The Patience’s forthcoming UK live dates, below.

‘Keep The Coffins Coming’ EP:

1. I’m A Mess

2. BFF

3. No Fun Club

4. You Are My Sunshine

September 2017

20 – NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE Newcastle University

21 – LIVERPOOL Arts Club

22 – LEEDS Key Club

24 – MANCHESTER Academy 3

25 – BRIGHTON Concorde 2

26 – BRISTOL Fleece

27 – LONDON Tuffnell Park Dome

October 2017

8 – CARDIFF Globe

9 – NORWICH Waterfront

11 – EDINBURGH La Belle Angele

12 – ABERDEEN Garage

13 – GLASGOW Garage

15 – SHEFFIELD Plug

16 – NOTTINGHAM Rescue Rooms

17 – COLCHESTER Arts Centre

18 – PORTSMOUTH Wedgewood Rooms

19 – WOLVERHAMPTON Slade Rooms

20 – ALDERSHOT West End Centre