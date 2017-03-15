My Chemical Romance’s Frank Iero asks fans to ‘respect boundaries’ after ‘high speed taxi chases’

Guitarist is currently on tour in Russia

Former My Chemical Romance member Frank Iero has called on fans to respect his band’s privacy in a message posted online.

The ex-MCR guitarist is currently touring Russia with his band Frank Iero And The Patience. They will then kick off a North American tour in April.

Posting an open letter to Twitter, Iero asked fans to “respect boundaries” after suggested that fans had been “following us to train stations” and involved in “high speed taxi chases”.

“I truly appreciate your love & enthusiasm,” Iero wrote, adding that these instances “not only [are] extremely unsafe [but] it adds an incredible amount of stress to our work & travel, & strips us of the small amount of privacy we so desperately need”.

Read Iero’s message in full below.

He later posted the message translated to Russian:

Last year, Iero cancelled a series of live dates after he and his fellow bandmates were involved in a car accident in Australia. Iero was involved in a crash between a bus and his tour van. A local report stated that Iero had “escaped injury but two other men had to be taken to hospital”. The guitarist was set to play Sydney’s Metro Theatre with his band later that night (October 13).