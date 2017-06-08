Frank Iero responds to the latest My Chemical Romance reunion rumours

Could the band be set to headline Reading & Leeds 2018?

Frank Iero has spoken out to respond to the latest rumours of a potential My Chemical Romance reunion – and the claims they could headline Reading & Leeds 2018.

Earlier this week, fans grew excited when former frontman Gerard Way said that the band reforming could be possible – and that he ‘wouldn’t rule it out’.

“I wouldn’t count [a reunion] out, but at the same time everybody’s doing stuff in their lives now that they’re really enjoying,” said Way earlier this week. “In some ways I don’t really miss it. It had gotten so big it was very unwieldy. It took a toll on my mental life and personal life. The thing I’m happiest about right now is everybody’s relationships with each other are really strong. That’s more important than anything else to me.”

Now, former guitarist turned solo star Frank Iero has taken to Twitter to respond to queries about Way’s comments.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

“I think sometimes interviewers ask one question out of 100 about the past, then use that one out of context answer to get you to click a link,” said Iero. Meanwhile, it was also said that Bowling For Soup told people that the band would be reuniting to headline Reading & Leeds festival next year – to which Iero replied: “Imagine if that’s how we chose to announce it? hahahahahahahahaha”

The emo outfit split in 2013, with rumours of a potential reunion spreading last year when the band started to tease the 10th anniversary of classic album ‘The Black Parade’.

“I feel like that took everybody aback,” former guitarist Ray Toro told NME about the rumours. “I don’t think we realised how dramatic that teaser trailer was. We were just looking for a cool way to announce the 10th anniversary – and we were all just blown away by the reaction.” Toro continued: “It makes you feel really good, because you know so many years later your work is still appreciated and it’s finding a new audience. One of the things we hear a lot that is that people who weren’t even born when that album or when the band first started are somehow into us. I remember when I was in high school, listening to The Misfits. You’d never get to see them live back then but it ends up getting passed down and becomes almost mythical in a sense, so I think that’s pretty cool if that does happen with My Chem.” He added: “Here and there I think we all probably miss making music together – but I think at the same time we’re all very focused on our current projects.”

MPU 2 (Desktop / Tablet) NME Newsletter Sign up for the newsletter Your email address: Sign Up

My Chemical Romance recently publicly reunited to attend a show together.