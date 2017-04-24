Listen to the latest surprise episode of Frank Ocean’s ‘blonded RADIO’

The latest installment follows just two days after the premiere of the fourth edition of Ocean's Apple Music show

The latest episode of Frank Ocean‘s ‘blonded RADIO’ is currently streaming online on Beats 1 – listen to the new show below.

The surprise airing of the fifth episode of Ocean’s Apple Music show has come just two days after its previous installment (April 22), which saw the artist premiere his latest stand-alone single ‘Lens’. The surprise track came in two versions, with one featuring a guest verse from Travis Scott.

‘Episode 005’ is currently streaming on Apple Music’s Beats 1 station, which is available to listen to now via iTunes here.

The surprise release of ‘Lens’ followed another unexpected single drop earlier this month. ‘Biking’, which featured Jay Z and Tyler, the Creator, also premiered on an episode of Ocean’s ‘blonded’ Apple Music show.

Since the long-awaited release of his second studio album ‘blonde’ last year, Ocean has also released the stand-alone single ‘Chanel’ – again, premiered through his ‘blonded’ radio show.

Ocean will make his return to the stage later this year, with a string of festival dates in Europe and North America planned. See those confirmed shows below.

May 19-21 – Hangout Music Festival, Gulf Shores, Alabama

May 26-28 – Sasquatch! Music Festival, George, Washington

June 2 – Primavera Sound, Barcelona, Spain

June 9 – NorthSide Festival, Aarhus, Denmark

June 11 – Parklife Festival, Heaton Park, Manchester

July 14 – Lovebox Festival, London

July 22 – FYF Festival, Los Angeles, CA

July 28 – Panorama Festival, New York City

July 30 – WayHome, Oro-Medonte, Ontario

August 10-12 – Way Out West, Gothenburg, Sweden

August 13 – Flow Festival, Helsinki, Finland