Pitt has previously described Ocean as "so special."

Frank Ocean headlined FYF Fest last night (July 23) and brought out Brad Pitt for the occasion.

Back in May, Pitt praised Bon Iver and Frank Ocean for helping him get through his divorce with Angelina Jolie.

“I’ve been listening to a lot of Frank Ocean,” he told GQ. “I find this young man so special. Talk about getting to the raw truth. He’s painfully honest. He’s very, very special. I can’t find a bad one.”

During Ocean’s cover of ‘Never Can Say Goodbye’ by Jackson 5, Brad appeared on the giant video screens, seemingly listening to the performance while on his phone. At the end of the performance, Ocean announced, “This is for our good friend.” Watch it happen below.

Earlier this month, Ocean headlined Lovebox festival in London. The set was filmed by Spike Jonze – with the acclaimed director following the singer throughout his set on Friday night.

Jonze, who is best known for directing films such as Being John Malkovich, Where The Wild Things Are, and Her, was seen tracking Ocean throughout his set, with his footage being immediately projected back to the big screens on either side of the main Lovebox stage as the singer performed in the round.

The headline performance, which came after he previously appeared at Manchester’s Parklife Festival, was the first time he had performed in London since appearing at Wireless Festival in 2013.

Meanwhile, Lorde revealed how Frank Ocean influenced her recent album ‘Melodrama’.

Speaking about her song ‘The Louvre’, Lorde explained how Ocean’s dynamic 2016 album ‘Blonde’ helped her with the arrangements for her record.

Describing how the track is about “new love”, Lorde said: “It’s just like this big dumb joy and it’s intense – and I feel like the instrumentation in that song kind of helped it get there.”

“In this sort of post-‘Blonde’ landscape, we can all sort of do whatever we want in terms of instrumentation,” she added. “It’s exciting. I can use guitars and I can get a big gnarly Flume beat and throw it under water.”