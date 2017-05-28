Frank Ocean cancels Primavera headline show

It's the third successive festival date that the 'Blonde' artist has pulled out of so far

Frank Ocean has cancelled his headline show at next week’s Primavera Festival in Spain.

The ‘Blonde’ artist had been expected to return to the festival circuit this summer, but the fulfillment of his live commitments has been a hot topic of debate following two high-profile cancellations in the past month. Ocean followed up pulling out of Sasquatch! Festival in the US with a subsequent cancellation of his headline slot at Alabama’s Hangout festival.

Those two cancellations were attributed to “productions delays behind [Ocean’s] control,” and it is that reason once again that has caused Ocean to pull out of his appearance at Primavera on Friday (June 2).

Primavera released a statement following Ocean’s cancellation, pointing out the artist’s wish to “apologise and reiterate his wish to come to Barcelona soon.” The festival say that they will announce Ocean’s replacement in the coming days, and are now offering single-day refunds to those who purchased tickets for June 2.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

See the full statement below.

Ocean’s next scheduled live appearance is at Northside festival in Aarhaus, Denmark, which takes place from June 9-11. A Reddit user, who claims to work at Northside, reported that Ocean’s production team have told the Danish festival that they will be “ready” for the show.