Frank Ocean cancels second festival headline slot

His representatives have cited the same "production issues" that caused him to pull out of Sasquatch! Festival in the US last week

Frank Ocean has cancelled a high-profile festival headline slot for the second time this month.

The ‘Blonde’ artist is scheduled to join the US and European festival circuit this summer, but the lengthy tour was first thrown into doubt last week after Ocean cancelled his forthcoming appearance at Sasquatch! Festival, citing “production delays beyond his control.” This notice of cancellation came just three weeks before the staging of the Washington state festival, and Ocean has since been replaced on the bill by LCD Soundsystem.

Ocean has now been forced to cancel a second US festival headline slot due to the same “production delays”. His forthcoming live appearance at Hangout festival in Alabama – which was set to take place next weekend (May 19-21) – has now been cancelled, with Phoenix booked to replace Ocean on the bill.

See Hangout’s announcement of the line-up change below.

Ocean’s next scheduled live date is at Primavera Festival in Barcelona on June 2.

Earlier this week, Ocean revealed that he’d operated as a behind-the-scenes photographer for Vogue at the high-profile Met Gala which took place in New York City earlier this month. The artist took images of such Gala guests as Jaden Smith – who took his freshly sheared-off dreadlocks to the event as his ‘date’ – A$AP Rocky and Gwyneth Paltrow.