Chanel responds to Frank Ocean track with adverts featuring his lyrics

Ocean's single includes the lyric: 'I see both sides like Chanel'

Chanel has posted a pair of Frank Ocean-themed adverts following Ocean’s recent single ‘Chanel’.

Ocean released surprise new single ‘Chanel’ last week. It was his first solo material since last year’s ‘Blonde’ and also followed on from Calvin Harris/Migos collaboration ‘Slide’ last month.

‘Chanel’ sees Ocean sing the lyric: “I see both sides like Chanel”. Now, Chanel has posted an ad to its Instagram featuring the slogan: “We see both sides like Frank”. Another ad features the words “Ocean” and “Land”.

See the ads below. It’s not yet known whether they are part of a bigger ad campaign.

We see both sides like Frank Ocean. #YouKnowMeAndYouDont #FrankOcean #CHANEL A post shared by CHANEL (@chanelofficial) on Mar 15, 2017 at 12:13pm PDT

We see both sides like Frank Ocean. #YouKnowMeAndYouDont #FrankOcean #CHANEL A post shared by CHANEL (@chanelofficial) on Mar 15, 2017 at 12:14pm PDT

Ocean recently featured on Calvin Harris’ new track ‘Slide’ alongside Migos. He sings the track’s first verse, choruses and outro, while Migos’ Quavo and Offset deliver the second and third verses respectively.

Meanwhile, Frank Ocean won Best International Male Artist at last month’s VO5 NME Awards 2017. Also shortlisted in the category were Kanye West, Drake, Chance The Rapper, The Weeknd and Kendrick Lamar.