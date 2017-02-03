Frank Ocean’s father accuses Tyler The Creator of being a ‘devil worshiper’ in lawsuit against son

He is suing Ocean for $14.5 million

Frank Ocean‘s father has called Tyler The Creator a “devil worshiper” and describes his son as a “fraud” in his recently filed lawsuit against Ocean.

As previously reported, Calvin Cooksey is suing the singer for defamation and $14.5 million in damages in response to a note that Ocean posted last summer on his Tumblr in the aftermath of the Orlando nightclub shooting. In the statement Ocean said: “I was six years old when I heard my dad call our transgender waitress a faggot as he dragged me out a neighbourhood diner saying we wouldn’t be served because she was dirty. That was the last afternoon I saw my father and the first time I heard that word, I think, although it wouldn’t shock me if it wasn’t.”

Getty/FilmMagic

Cooksey has denied the accusation of homophobia in the complaint, obtained by Pitchfork. He says that it has “ruined” his “future financial opportunities in the film and music industries.” He has also accused Ocean of publishing “falsehoods” for “the financial success” of his recent album ‘Blonde’, further describing him as “a fraud [who] only cared about making millions of dollars”.

Ocean’s father goes on to call collaborator Tyler The Creator a “devil worshiper”, saying that the singer didn’t “include a homophobic bigot named Tyler the Creator” in his Tumblr post despite his “homophobic hateful rap lyrics”. Ocean is futher described as a “hypocrite and fraud who dishonestly betrayed the LGBT fans base for Tyler the Creator, who has clearly demonstrated hate for the LGBT community”.

Ocean’s fractious relationship with his father has been well documented. In 2012 the singer said Cooksey wanted to sue him for $1 million.