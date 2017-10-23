Ocean graces the latest issue of i-D

Frank Ocean has shared a photo diary and essay for the latest issue of i-D magazine.

The R&B performer graces the Winter 2017 cover of i-D, contributing a 32-page photo essay that includes self-portraits, pictures from his recent tour and a shot of filmmaker Spike Jonze.

“You can answer a lot of questions with ‘Yes.’ But you can answer many more with ‘No.’,” Ocean writes in an accompany note. “No is run of the mill. Yes is a gem.”

He adds: “Whenever I feel alone I watch live television, something about it being okay on their end makes it okay on mine. Onstage one in-ear is my mic feed and the other one is a Tim Ferriss podcast. I go long periods without talking but I raise my voice when the people on the phone are in loud places. I’ve never given my fans nicknames because the ones I think of are embarrassing.”

“I’m world famous,” Ocean continues. “I had peace in my twenties. Big Pharrell praying hands those weren’t mutually exclusive. If you want to make your 30s sound appealing just mention ‘sexual prime.'”

Ocean goes on to make a Rick and Morty reference: “Re: the photos… as Karl Lagerfeld would say they ‘came to me in a dream.’ Summer two thousand and seventeen. We leaned into it. Bananaberry flavored candies at the bottom of the cup. I’ll never know why or what’s with campouts for Szechuan sauce at McDonalds. But I’m way into it. Issa Dreamworld. If you liked two thousand and seventeen then you’ll love two thousand and eighteen.”

See Ocean’s photo diary in full here.

Last week saw Ocean win the libel case brought forward against him by his father.

Ocean’s estranged dad Calvin Cooksey had sued the singer for defamation and $14.5 million (£11.25 million) in damages in response to a note that Ocean posted on his Tumblr in June 2016 during the aftermath of the Orlando nightclub shooting.

In the note, Ocean had written: “I was six years old when I heard my dad call our transgender waitress a faggot as he dragged me out a neighbourhood diner saying we wouldn’t be served because she was dirty. That was the last afternoon I saw my father and the first time I heard that word, I think, although it wouldn’t shock me if it wasn’t.”

Cooksey denied the accusation of homophobia in his complaint and argued that Ocean’s note had “ruined” his “future financial opportunities in the film and music industries.” He also accused Ocean of publishing “falsehoods” for “the financial success” of his recent album ‘Blonde’, further describing him as “a fraud [who] only cared about making millions of dollars”.

US District Judge Stephen V Wilson then ruled on Tuesday (October 17) that Cooksey “had failed to meet necessary elements to make his defamation claim”, with the report stating that “the court doesn’t have to rule whether the statement was truthful”. The judge reportedly declared: “Based upon other deficiencies in the plaintiff’s case, the judgment has to be for the defendant”

Ocean’s attorney Keith Bremer confirmed the news to Pitchfork, adding that a full written decision from the judge is expected later this week. “It was a super sad case,” Bremer said in a statement. “I am sorry that my client had to go through this and am glad that we could bring closure.”