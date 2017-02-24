Frank Ocean launches Beats 1 radio show ‘Blonded’

On Apple Music

Frank Ocean has launched a surprise new radio show on Apple Music’s Beats 1.

Called Blonded, it is not known whether there will be any new music from Ocean. A tweet from Beats 1 says that Frank Ocean collaborators Vegyn, Roof Access and Federico Aliprandi are selecting the music and that Ocean “presents”. Listen here.

Earlier today, Calvin Harris released ‘Slide’, his new single with Frank Ocean and Migos. ‘Slide’ is rare collaboration from Ocean. It’s also his first piece of new music since last year’s albums ‘Blonde’ and ‘Endless’.

Meanwhile, John Mayer has claimed that Frank Ocean is working on new music and that it sounds like “space reggae, future reggae”. He also revealed that his favourite song by Ocean is ‘Sweet Life’.