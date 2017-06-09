Frank Ocean to play first live show in 3 years tonight

Singer is scheduled to NorthSide Festival in Aarhus, Denmark

Frank Ocean looks set to make his live return at Denmark’s NorthSide Festival tonight (June 9).

The critically-acclaimed R&B artist had been expected to return to the festival circuit this summer, but recently pulled out of Sasquatch! Festival, Alabama’s Hangout festival and last weekend’s Primavera Sound in Barcelona, citing “production delays”.

He is scheduled to play NorthSide Festival in Aarhus, Denmark this evening at 11.15 pm local time (10.15 BST), with no cancellation announced yet.

A merch stand with Ocean’s ‘Blonded’-branded items has been spotted at NorthSide, suggesting that the singer will indeed perform. It also appears that Ocean’s merch is being printed on demand at the festival, with fans able to provide their own t-shirts.

Frank Ocean is also set to headline Manchester’s Parklife Festival this Sunday (June 11). Here’s the weather forecast for Parklife Weekender.

Meanwhile, James Blake recently spoke about working with Frank Ocean. Blake is credited on Ocean’s recent album ‘Blonde’ and recently covered Frank Ocean’s ‘Godspeed’ live.

Of Ocean, Blake said: “He’s such an idiosyncratic. He’s so instantly recognisable. It’s not just his voice it’s turn of phrase. That’s just something remarkable that I have learned a lot from… We’re quite different in a lot of ways. But the songs that I’ve had input to on his record, I don’t really know in what part of the middle we met. He’s an anomaly, it’s quite hard to describe that relationship, so I’m not gonna try.