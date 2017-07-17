The director followed him throughout his set.

Frank Ocean‘s headline appearance at Lovebox Festival was filmed by Spike Jonze – with the acclaimed director following the singer throughout his set on Friday night.

Jonze, who is best known for directing films such as Being John Malkovich, Where The Wild Things Are, and Her, was seen tracking Ocean throughout his set, with his footage being immediately projected back to the big screens on either side of the main Lovebox stage as the singer performed in the round.

One fan posted a video of the moment on Instagram – you can see it below.

“Here’s Frank Ocean rather nearby singing so beautifully as one of my film heroes, Spike Jonze, films him and projects a live music video of it back to the stage”, they captioned the clip.

“We had no chance of getting close to the main stage so had stayed by a platform in the middle because they were setting up some interesting rare cameras for the gig. It turned out to be the platform Frank performed on for the whole set.”

The headline performance, which came after he previously appeared at Manchester’s Parklife Festival, was the first time he had performed in London since appearing at Wireless Festival in 2013.