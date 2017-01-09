Frank Ocean shows support for Meryl Streep’s anti-Trump Golden Globes speech

Streep slammed Trump for his 'instinct to humiliate'

Frank Ocean has voiced his support for Meryl Streep’s anti-Trump speech at last night’s Golden Globes.

The actress and screen icon was picking up the prestigious Cecil B Demille Award, when she slammed Trump for his ‘instinct to humiliate’. Trump has since replied in a Twitter rant, calling Streep ‘one of the most overrated actresses in Hollywood’.

Streep had said: “There was one performance this year that stunned me. It sank its hooks in my heart. Not because it was good, there was nothing good about it, but it was effective and it did its job. It was that moment when the person asking to sit in the most respected seat in our country imitated a disabled reporter. Someone he outranked in privilege, power and the capacity to fight back. It kind of broke my heart when I saw it and I still can’t get it out of my head because it wasn’t in a movie, it was real life.”

R&B singer Ocean has since taken to Tumblr to write: “Say it Meryl!”, seemingly showing his support for Streep’s stance. He also posted a new photo of himself in what are his first social media posts of 2017. See below.

Trump has criticised Streep’s speech on Twitter, writing: “Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn’t know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is a… Hillary flunky who lost big. For the 100th time, I never “mocked” a disabled reporter (would never do that) but simply showed him… “groveling” when he totally changed a 16 year old story that he had written in order to make me look bad. Just more very dishonest media!”

Watch Streep’s speech in full beneath: