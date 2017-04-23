Listen to Frank Ocean’s new song ‘Lens’

One version of the song features a guest appearance from Travis Scott.

Last night (April 22) Frank Ocean aired his latest Beats 1 “blonded RADIO” show which featured a brand new track, titled ‘Lens’.

It follow’s another new track ‘Biking’, released earlier this month. ‘Biking’ features Jay Z and past Odd Future collaborator, Tyler, The Creator.

Two versions of ‘Lens’ were played on the show, with the second featuring a guest performance from Travis Scott. You can listen to that version here.

Ocean also debuted ‘Chanel’ on an earlier “blonded RADIO” show. ‘Chanel’ was later remixed by ASAP Rocky.

‘Chanel’ sees Ocean sing the lyric: “I see both sides like Chanel”. Chanel later responded to the song by posting an ad to its Instagram featuring the slogan: “We see both sides like Frank”. Another ad features the words “Ocean” and “Land”.

In February, Calvin Harris shared his new single ‘Slide’, a collaboration with Frank Ocean and Migos.

Ocean sings the track’s first verse, choruses and outro, while Migos’ Quavo and Offset deliver the second and third verses respectively.

The Scottish DJ-producer teased the collaboration over the past a few weeks on Snapchat. He then took to Twitter to reveal that the song will be called ‘Slide’. ‘Slide’ was the first piece of new music since last year’s albums ‘Blonde’ and ‘Endless’.

Meanwhile, Frank Ocean won Best International Male Artist at the VO5 NME Awards 2017. Also shortlisted in the category were Kanye West, Drake, Chance The Rapper, The Weeknd and Kendrick Lamar.

Ocean did not turn up to the ceremony at London’s O2 Academy Brixton or send a video acceptance speech. Instead, guest presenter Matt Berry accepted the award on his behalf. “Sorry to piss on your chips, but Frank Ocean couldn’t make it. So it’s mine,” he said.