Watch Frank Ocean perform stripped-back rendition of ‘Nikes’ in rare studio video

R&B singer reworks his 'Blonde' opening track

Frank Ocean has shared a rare live studio clip of him performing his track ‘Nikes’.

The R&B star recently unveiled new single ‘Provider’, the latest of a series of one-off releases that have followed last year’s album ‘Blonde’. It followed ‘Chanel’, ‘Biking’, ‘Lens’, ‘RAF’ and a ‘Slide On Me’ remix featuring Young Thug.

Following the release of ‘Provider’, Ocean recently took to Tumblr to upload a video of him performing a stripped-back rendition of ‘Blonde’ opener ‘Nikes’ in a studio setting. Watch that beneath.

Ocean returned to the stage this summer with a series of festival appearances, including UK dates at London’s Lovebox and Manchester’s Parklife. Read the NME review of the latter set here.

July saw Frank Ocean joined onstage by Brad Pitt during his headline set at LA’s FYF Fest.

During Ocean’s cover of ‘Never Can Say Goodbye’ by Jackson 5, Brad appeared on the giant video screens, seemingly listening to the performance while on his phone. At the end of the performance, Ocean announced, “This is for our good friend.”

Back in May, Pitt praised Bon Iver and Frank Ocean for helping him get through his divorce with Angelina Jolie.

“I’ve been listening to a lot of Frank Ocean,” he told GQ. “I find this young man so special. Talk about getting to the raw truth. He’s painfully honest. He’s very, very special. I can’t find a bad one.”