Watch Frank Ocean play his first live show in three years

The 'Blonde' artist made his long-awaited comeback to the live stage last night (June 9) with his performance at Denmark's NorthSide Festival

Frank Ocean played his first live show in three years last night (June 9) at NorthSide Festival in Denmark – watch fan-shot footage of the long-awaited performance below.

The ‘Blonde’ artist announced his return to the live arena earlier this year by confirming a slew of summer festival dates in Europe and the US. However, the tour was recently thrown into some doubt after Ocean cancelled a small number of shows – including a headline slot at Primavera – owing to “production delays”.

But despite the uncertainty, Ocean has now made his return to the live stage with a headline slot at Denmark’s Northside Festival. Taking to the stage at 11:15pm wearing a white hoody and black headphones, he kicked off with the ‘Blonde’ tracks ‘Pretty Sweet’ and ‘Solo’, before also live-debuting the stand-alone singles ‘Chanel’ and ‘Lens’.

Other tracks from ‘Blonde’ – including ‘Ivy’, ‘Nights’ and ‘Nikes’ – featured in the setlist along with the ‘Endless’ songs ‘Comme Des Garcons’ and ‘Good Guy’, while ‘Channel Orange’ was represented with renditions of ‘Pyramids’ and ‘Thinkin’ Bout You’.

Watch fan-shot footage of Ocean’s headline performance and see his full set list from NorthSide below.

Jealous much 😜😝😜😝😜😝 #frankocean #northsidefestival A post shared by valbjoern (@valbjoern) on Jun 9, 2017 at 3:46pm PDT

Frank Ocean 😍 #frankocean #northside #music #peace #love #respect 👊🏼 A post shared by Jakob Bjørndahl (@jakob_cotedazur) on Jun 9, 2017 at 3:51pm PDT

Frank Ocean played:

1. Pretty Sweet

2. Solo

3. Chanel

4. Lens

5. Biking (solo)

6. In Here Somewhere

7. Commes Des Garcons

8. Good Guy

9. (Unreleased Freestyle) / Self Control

10. Wither

11. Close to You

12. Rushes To

13. Higgs

14. Ivy

15. Thinkin’ Bout You

16. Nights

17. Pink + White

18. Pyramids

19. Futura Free

20. Nikes

Ocean’s next scheduled live show is at Manchester’s Parklife, with his headline slot at the Heaton Park-held festival due to take place tomorrow night (June 11).