Frank Ocean and The 1975 to headline Parklife festival

Manchester set to welcome Ocean in June

Frank Ocean and The 1975 set to headline Manchester’s Parklife festival. Taking place on June 10 – 11, it marks Ocean’s first confirmed UK performance since 2014.

The rest of the line-up includes performances from Boy Better Know, A Tribe Called Quest, London Grammar, Fatboy Slim, Two Door Cinema Club and Sampha.

Tickets for Parklife are set to go on sale this Thursday (February 2). 2016’s line-up included The Chemical Brothers, Wolf Alice and Major Lazer.

Meanwhile, Frank Ocean has also been announced for US festival Sasquatch! 2017, taking place on Memorial Day Weekend (May 26-28) in George, Washington. MGMT and Chance the Rapper have also been confirmed.

Other acts on the line-up for Sasquatch! include Mac Miller, Phantogram, American Football, Foxygen, Jagwar Ma, Car Seat Headrest and Mount Kimbie.

Ocean also voiced his support for Meryl Streep’s anti-Trump speech at the Golden Globes.

The actress and screen icon was picking up the prestigious Cecil B Demille Award, when she slammed Trump for his ‘instinct to humiliate’. Trump has since replied in a Twitter rant, calling Streep ‘one of the most overrated actresses in Hollywood’.

Streep had said: “There was one performance this year that stunned me. It sank its hooks in my heart. Not because it was good, there was nothing good about it, but it was effective and it did its job. It was that moment when the person asking to sit in the most respected seat in our country imitated a disabled reporter. Someone he outranked in privilege, power and the capacity to fight back. It kind of broke my heart when I saw it and I still can’t get it out of my head because it wasn’t in a movie, it was real life.”

R&B singer Ocean has since taken to Tumblr to write: “Say it Meryl!”, seemingly showing his support for Streep’s stance. He also posted a new photo of himself in what are his first social media posts of 2017.