See Frank Ocean’s photos of Jaden Smith, A$AP Rocky, Gwyneth Paltrow and more at the Met Gala

Photographs taken by Frank Ocean at the Met Gala earlier this month have surfaced after it was revealed that the ‘Blonde’ artist had captured the images on behalf of Vogue.

Ocean made a rare public appearance at the A-list event in New York City earlier this month, where he attended along with the likes of Rihanna, The Weeknd and Diddy.

It has now been revealed that Ocean acted on Vogue‘s behalf as a photographer at the behind-closed-doors party, with the images surfacing online last night (May 10). Posting a link to the photographs, Ocean thanked Vogue editor Anna Wintour on his Tumblr for “letting me shoot the party.”

Using a Contax T3 35mm camera, a number of famous faces were captured by Ocean in the resulting photographs. Jaden Smith, who made headlines for bringing his newly-sheared off dreadlocks as his “date”, is featured, while A$AP Rocky is seen planting a kiss on Gwyneth Paltrow’s cheek.

See a selection of the new images below.

Ocean’s summer live schedule was rocked by the news earlier this week that he had pulled out of headlining Sasquatch! Festival in the US. Citing “production delays beyond his control,” LCD Soundsystem were promptly announced as his replacement by Sasquatch.