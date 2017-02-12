Frank Ocean slams Grammys: “Use that old gramophone to listen, I’m one of the best alive”

The artist was recently criticised by Grammy producer Ken Ehrlich and writer David Wild regarding his performance at the 2013 ceremony

Frank Ocean has hit back at tw0 members of the Grammys’ creative team who publicly criticised both Ocean’s 2013 performance at the ceremony and his decision this year to not submit his latest album, ‘Blonde’, for consideration.

Grammy producer Ken Ehrlich and writer David Wild – two core members of the Grammys’ creative team – discussed Ocean’s history with the awards during a recent interview with Rolling Stone, specifically referring to the artist’s appearance at the 2013 ceremony where he won Best Urban Contemporary Album for 2012’s ‘Channel Orange’.

Wild recalled that, after Ocean pitched his idea for his live performance of ‘Forest Gump’, Ehrlich replied: “That’s not great TV.” The producer then called the resulting performance “rigid” and “faulty”.

Ocean has now hit back at the pair through a post on his Tumblr account, which appeared last night (February 11). Directing his missive at Ehrlich and Wild, Ocean says he loathes “to make you guys famous or even respond to you directly. We all die one day and you’re old so fuck it,” before continuing:

“Yea yea my 2013 performance at the Grammys was absolute shit. Technical difficulties, blah blah. Thanks for the reminder. Very much appreciated. Fuck that performance though. You think that’s why I kept my work out of the Grammy process this year? Don’t you think I would’ve wanted to play the show to ‘redeem’ myself if I felt that way?

“In reality, I actually wanted to participate in honoring Prince on the show but then I figured my best tribute to that man’s legacy would be to continue to be myself out here and to be successful. Winning a TV award doesn’t christen me successful. It took me some time to learn that. I bought all my masters back last year in the prime of my career, that’s successful. ‘Blonde’ sold a million plus without a label, that’s successful. I am young, black, gifted and independent.. that’s my tribute.

FilmMagic

“I’ve actually been tuning into CBS around this time of year for a while to see who gets the top honor and you know what’s really not ‘great TV’ guys? [Taylor Swift’s] 1989 getting album of the year over [Kendrick Lamar’s] To Pimp A Butterfly. Hands down one of the most ‘faulty’ TV moments I’ve seen. Believe the people. Believe the ones who’d rather watch select performances from your program on YouTube the day after because your show puts them to sleep.

“Use the old gramophone to actually listen bro, I’m one of the best alive. And if you’re up for a discussion about the cultural bias and general nerve damage the show you produce suffers from then I’m all for it. Have a good night.”

The 59th Grammy Awards will take place later today (February 12) in LA.