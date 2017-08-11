Watch Frank Ocean perform with string section at Way Out West festival
Rex Orange County was among the string players
Frank Ocean performed with a string section during his set at Sweden’s Way Out West festival.
The cult R&B performer returned to the stage this summer with a series of festival appearances, including UK dates at London’s Lovebox and Manchester’s Parklife. Read the NME review of the latter set here.
His penultimate festival appearance of the summer, Ocean’s performance at Way Out West on Thursday night (August 10) saw him joined onstage by a string ensemble.
The Fader reports that the string section included Surrey teenager Rex Orange County and played renditions of ‘Nikes’, ‘Good Guy’, ‘Ivy’, ‘Forrest Gump’ and a cover of the Jackson 5’s ‘Never Can Say Goodbye’.
Watch fan-shot footage below.
Ocean plays his final scheduled festival appearance of the summer at Finland’s Flow Festival on Sunday (August 13).
Last month saw Frank Ocean joined onstage by Brad Pitt during his headline set at LA’s FYF Fest.
During Ocean’s cover of ‘Never Can Say Goodbye’ by Jackson 5, Brad appeared on the giant video screens, seemingly listening to the performance while on his phone. At the end of the performance, Ocean announced, “This is for our good friend.”
Back in May, Pitt praised Bon Iver and Frank Ocean for helping him get through his divorce with Angelina Jolie.
“I’ve been listening to a lot of Frank Ocean,” he told GQ. “I find this young man so special. Talk about getting to the raw truth. He’s painfully honest. He’s very, very special. I can’t find a bad one.”