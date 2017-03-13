Frank Ocean teasing Drake collaboration with topless selfie?

"Cuz the 6 has the aux cable," Ocean writes on Tumblr

Frank Ocean has posted a topless selfie online, leading some fans to speculate whether he is about to release new music with Drake.

Ocean released a surprise new single ‘Chanel’ at the weekend. It was his first solo material since last year’s ‘Blonde’ and also followed on from Calvin Harris/Migos collaboration ‘Slide’ last month.

Frank took to Tumblr today (March 13) to post a bathroom selfie, along with the caption: “cuz the 6 has the aux cable”.

Some fans have speculated that the photo could mean that Ocean is set feature on Drake’s upcoming ‘More Life’ playlist project (“the 6” is the nickname of Drake’s home city of Toronto), while others have pointed out that it may simply be a reference to Ocean using an iPhone 6 (the iPhone 7 was the first to discontinue the headphone jack).

See the picture in question below:

Meanwhile, Drake has released a teaser trailer for ‘More Life’. See that below.

‘More Life’ is expected for release this Saturday (March 18). See its artwork below.

In January, Drake described ‘More Life’ as “a body of work that I’m creating to bridge the gap between my major releases.” He went on to add: “I’m doing it to be remembered as a forward thinker. I want to be remembered… as an emotion-evoking artist.”