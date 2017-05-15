Frank Ocean thanks The Beatles for “single-handedly getting me out of writer’s block”

The artist made the admission on the latest episode of his Apple Music show, 'Blonded', earlier today (May 15)

Frank Ocean has revealed that listening to The Beatles “almost single-handedly got me out writer’s block” during writing sessions for his last two albums ‘Endless’ and ‘Blonde’.

Ocean sampled the Beatles song ‘Here, There and Everywhere’ on ‘White Ferrari’, which featured on ‘Blonde’. The sample saw John Lennon and Paul McCartney be awarded songwriters’ credit on the track, which also contained contributions from Kanye West.

Making a rare speaking appearance on his now-regular radio show ‘Blonded’ on Apple Music’s Beats 1, Ocean introduced ‘Here, There and Everywhere’ by revealing that listening to The Fab Four helped him regain his creative powers.

“I want to thank The Beatles for almost single-handedly getting me out of writer’s block,” Ocean said. “Do you hear this?”

During the latest episode of ‘Blonded’ – the first broadcast since the fifth installment aired late last month – Ocean also premiered a new version of his track ‘Biking’, which originally featured guest verses from Jay Z and Tyler, the Creator. The new version solely features Ocean, and contains a new verse. Listen to ‘Biking’ below.

Frank Ocean – Biking (Solo Version)
New verse

During the latest episode of ‘Blonded’, Ocean also thanked LCD Soundsystem for stepping in to cover his headline slot at Sasquatch! Festival in the US. He also said that he’d listen to the newly-released LCD track ‘Call The Police’ all day if he had a flying car.

Beats 1 have also appeared to reveal the official album cover for ‘Endless’, which was released last year.