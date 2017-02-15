Frank Ocean wins Best International Male Artist supported by VO5 at the VO5 NME Awards 2017

The enigmatic musician beat Drake, The Weeknd and more to the award

Frank Ocean has won the award for Best International Male Artist supported by VO5 at the VO5 NME Awards 2017.

Also shortlisted in the category were Kanye West, Drake, Chance The Rapper, The Weeknd and Kendrick Lamar.

Ocean made his comeback after four years in 2016 with the visual album ‘Endless’ and, shortly afterwards, ‘Blonde’.

The musician did not turn up to the ceremony at London’s O2 Academy Brixton or send a video acceptance speech. Instead, guest presenter Matt Berry accepted the award on his behalf. “Sorry to piss on your chips, but Frank Ocean couldn’t make it. So it’s mine,” he said.

Voting for the VO5 NME Awards 2017 is now closed. Following thousand votes from NME readers, Beyonce led the pack going into the ceremony with five nominations. The 1975, Skepta, Christine And The Queens and Bastille followed closely behind with four nods each.

A host of stars and musicians have already hit the red carpet, including Louis Theroux, Charli XCX, Bastille and M.I.A.

Bastille opened the ceremony tonight at London’s O2 Academy Brixton with a live performance of ‘Good Grief’, which is in the running for Best Track supported by Red Stripe. It also features on their second album ‘Wild World’, which is also up for Best Album supported by HMV.

Dua Lipa performed on the night, with Pet Shop Boys and Bastille set to perform. Wiley made a special appearance after collecting the Outstanding Contribution To Music award and the Bands4Refugees supergroup will perform covers to raise funds and awareness for Help Refugees.