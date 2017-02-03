Frank Ocean’s father ‘sues’ singer for $14.5 million

Case revolves around a Tumblr post

Frank Ocean‘s father is reportedly suing the singer for defamation.

Calvin Cooksey filed the lawsuit in response to a note that Ocean posted last summer on his Tumblr in the aftermath of the Orlando nightclub shooting.

In the statement Ocean said: “I was six years old when I heard my dad call our transgender waitress a faggot as he dragged me out a neighbourhood diner saying we wouldn’t be served because she was dirty. That was the last afternoon I saw my father and the first time I heard that word, I think, although it wouldn’t shock me if it wasn’t.”

According to Cooksey, the story is untrue, and has “damaged his financial opportunities in film and music”, reports TMZ. He’s believed to be suing his son for $14.5 million in damages.

Ocean’s fractious relationship with his father has been well documented. In 2012 the singer said Cooksey wanted to sue him for $1 million.

He also previously tweeted: “Just found out my absent father’s been cyberstalking me, hi dad”.

Meanwhile, Ocean and The 1975 are set to headline Manchester’s Parklife festival. Taking place on June 10 – 11, it marks Ocean’s first confirmed UK performance since 2014.

Meanwhile, Ocean has also been announced for US festival Sasquatch! 2017, taking place on Memorial Day Weekend (May 26-28) in George, Washington.

Ocean also recently voiced his support for Meryl Streep’s anti-Trump speech at the Golden Globes.

The actress and screen icon was picking up the prestigious Cecil B Demille Award, when she slammed Trump for his “instinct to humiliate”. Trump has since replied in a Twitter rant, calling Streep ‘one of the most overrated actresses in Hollywood’.

Ocean has since taken to Tumblr to write: “Say it Meryl!”, seemingly showing his support for Streep’s stance. He also posted a new photo of himself in what are his first social media posts of 2017.