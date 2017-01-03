Frank Ocean’s mother urges singer to remove Kim Burrell from song after homophobic comments

Gospel singer recently described homosexuality as 'perverted'

Frank Ocean‘s mother has called on the singer to remove gospel singer Kim Burrell from one of his songs after recent homophobic comments made by Burrell.

Burrell’s vocals feature on ‘Godspeed’ from Ocean’s latest album ‘Blonde’. The singer recently attracted controversy after describing homosexuality as “perverted” and a “sin… against the nature of God”. Burrell also said she makes “no excuses or apologies” for her remarks.

Responding to the news via Twitter, Ocean’s mother, Katonya Breaux, revealed that she had asked her song to “crop out” Burrell’s vocals from his track. She wrote: “Me: Son, can we crop Kim Burrells voice out of your song??”, later adding; “I mean damn. Hypocrisy and the inciting of hate pisses me off. Opportunistic &?%#€!!.” See her tweets in full below.

Ocean famously talked about his own sexuality in an open letter in 2012, revealing that his first love had been a man. In September 2010, Ocean posted a video of Burrell performing ‘Home’ to Tumblr.

Following her comments, Burrell has been dropped from performing with Pharrell Williams on Ellen. Both Pharrell and Janelle Monáe have since condemned Burrell.

Listen to ‘Godspeed’ below.

Godspeed Godspeed, a song by Frank Ocean on Spotify

Meanwhile, Ocean will make his live return later this year. He last played live in July 2014. So far, Ocean been confirmed to play at Primavera Sound in Barcelona, Lovebox in London and NorthSide Festival in Denmark’s Aarhus.