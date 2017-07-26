Frank Sinatra’s widow Barbra Sinatra has died

She was married to the music icon from 1976 until his death in 1998.

Barbra Sinatra, widow of Frank Sinatra, has passed away at the age of 90.

Born Barbara Blakeley, the former model and showgirl set up the Barbara Sinatra Children’s Center in Rancho Mirage, California in 1986. The nonprofit organisation offers support and therapy to children who have been – or are at risk of being – abused.

She married Frank Sinatra in 1976, becoming the music icon’s fourth and final wife. They remained together until he passed away at the age of 82 in 1998.

Discussing her relationship with her late husband in 2011, Barbara Sinatra told The New York Times that she had never asked Frank to stop drinking. “No. I tried to get him to slow down, but there was no way,” she said.

She also said she was never worried about his friendships with his ex-wives, saying: “A very wise French lady once said to me: ‘You never worry about old flames. You worry about new ones.'”

She wrote a book, Lady Blue Eyes: My Life with Frank, which came out during the same year.

John Thoresen, director of the Barbara Sinatra Children’s Center, told CNN that she died from natural causes, surrounded by family and friends at her home in Rancho Mirage.

She was previously married to actor and comedian Zeppo Marx from 1959 to 1973.