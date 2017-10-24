Frank Turner and members of The Libertines confirmed for A Peaceful Noise

The Nick Alexander Trust memorial concert is in it second year.

Frank Turner and The Libertines‘ have been confirmed for A Peaceful Noise, the second concert put on by the Nick Alexander Memorial Trust.

The gig is in memory of Nick Alexander who died in the Paris terror attacks at the Bataclan in November 2015, during an Eagles of Death Metal show, where he was selling merchandise.

Frank Turner will perform an acoustic set, while The Libertines’ Carl Barat and Gary Powell will play back-to-back DJ sets at the newly launched after party, called More Peaceful Noise.

Also confirmed for the live show are indie trio False Heads, who are signed to Gary Powell’s label, 25 Hour Convenience Store.

A Peaceful Noise will be taking place at London’s ULU Live on November 25.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow (October 25) at 9am. Get ticket info here.

Proceeds will be split between the Nick Alexander Memorial Trust, which funds musical instruments for small charities and community groups in the UK, and Josh Homme‘s Sweet Stuff foundation, which assists career musicians and their families when struggling with illness or disability.

Frank Turner, Maximo Park, Gaz Coombes and Travis‘s Fran Healy all played the inaugural event last November, which took place at Shepherd’s Bush Empire, and raised £30,141.06 for the organisations.

The concert’s aim was “to harness that solidarity and kick-start a movement that uses music to raise awareness, to unite and to pay tribute to all those who were affected by the attack”.

Pete Doherty was the second act to play the Bataclan – following Sting – after it reopened following the attack, singing the French national anthem with Carl Barat during his performance, in November 2016.