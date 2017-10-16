Frank Turner to rework old songs for new ‘Songbook’ album

The best-of collection comes out in November

Frank Turner has announced details of a new album, which will see him rework some old songs.

Turner’s best-of album ‘Songbook’ will include a career-spanning selection of Turner’s biggest tracks, as well as a bonus disc of fresh versions of older material. It will also come with a brand new song called ‘There She Is’.

‘Songbook’ will be released digitally and on CD on November 24, with a vinyl and deluxe boxset edition following on December 15. The box set will include a live concert DVD and photobook.

Speaking about the release on Facebook, Turner says: “I’m very excited to share with you all the news of my forthcoming album ‘Songbook’. I wanted to release a document of what I’ve done so far, including my favourite recorded songs, 10 new alternative versions of older songs, and one new track. It’s a moment of reflection and celebration of my work as a songwriter to date.”

‘There She Is’ was premiered on Steve Lamacq’s BBC 6 Music show and will arrive on streaming services at midnight.

Turner has also revealed that his next new album proper will be released in 2018.

The artwork and full tracklist for ‘Songbook’ are below:

CD1:

Four Simple Words

I Still Believe

The Next Storm

Recovery

The Road

Long Live The Queen

Glorious You

Plain Sailing Weather

I Knew Prufrock Before He Got Famous

Wessex Boy

The Opening Act Of Spring

Polaroid Picture

Mittens

If Ever I Stray

The Way I Tend To Be

The Ballad Of Me And My Friends

Photosynthesis

Get Better

There She Is

CD 2:

Polaroid Picture (Songbook Version)

The Ballad Of Me And My Friends (Songbook Version)

Broken Piano (Songbook Version)

Josephine (Songbook Version)

Love 40 Down (Songbook Version)

The Way I Tend To Be (Songbook Version)

Glorious You (Songbook Version)

I Am Disappeared (Songbook Version)

Long Live The Queen (Songbook Version)

Photosynthesis (Songbook version)

Meanwhile, Turner recently responded to criticism of his taking part in the event ‘Campfire Punkrock’ – as prices range up to $1,999. From July 30 – August 3, 2018, fans will be able to attend an ‘inspirational and interactive experience’ with Turner, at the Forever Wild Catskill Forest Preserve.

“Like Peter Buck, Melissa Auf der Maur, Todd Rungren, Richard Thompson and many others before me, I’m doing a Music Masters camp next summer in upstate New York, in amongst the rest of my regular touring schedule,” Turner told NME. “It’s an all-inclusive package, four nights full bed and board in a resort, so it might not be for everyone, but it’s just one small event among everything else I’ll be doing next year – releasing a new record, with the usual run of tours, festivals and benefit shows that comes with that.”

“I work hard to make sure that what I do is accessible to everyone. If I don’t see people at the camp, there will be plenty of other shows where we can hang out.”

Last year, Turner gave NME an update on his ‘radically different’ new album.

“I’ve got a mountain of new material at the moment but I have two reservations about it,” Turner told NME. “The first being that I feel ‘Positive Songs…’ felt like a sort of conclusionary statement. It wasn’t written that way, but looking back on it feels like that’s me wrapping up a certain era of my songwriting.

“Another way of saying it is I feel like I have the opportunity to go somewhere new and somewhere different at this point, so I’m thinking about doing something reasonably radically different next time round, but we’ll see. And of course, [since Trump won the election] I’ve been thinking about trying to react to the world as it is in 2016 perhaps a bit more openly in my art.”