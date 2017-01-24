Frank Turner to support Blink-182 on UK tour

Pop-punk band tour the UK in July

Frank Turner has announced that he will be opening for Blink-182 during their upcoming UK tour.

The pop-punk band, who released their seventh studio album ‘California’ last year, are set to tour the UK in July, with Turner now announcing that he will support at all dates with his band The Sleeping Souls.

Announcing the news on Facebook, Turner described himself as “very pleased” to be special guest for the “mighty Blink-182” on their “massive” tour.

Blink-182 and Frank Turner will play the following UK dates:

Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena (July 3, 2017)

Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena (July 4)

Leeds, First Direct Arena (July 5)

Birmingham, Barclaycard Arena (July 7)

Newcastle, Metro Radio Arena (July 9)

Glasgow, The SSE Hydro (July 11)

Manchester, Arena (July 14)

Liverpool, Echo Arena (July 15)

Bournemouth, BIC (July 17)

London, The O2 (July 19-20)

Blink-182’s new record was their first since guitarist Tom DeLonge quit the band and was replaced by former Alkaline Trio singer and vocalist Matt Skiba. Watch the band discuss the album in the video below.

Meanwhile, Frank Turner has revealed that he has “a mountain of new material” for his next album, but may be writing even more in the wake of Donald Trump’s shock election win.

While Turner released his sixth album ‘Positive Songs For Negative People’ back in 2015, now the punk-folk troubadour is looking to return to the studio after his upcoming tour and the release of his new film. However, he says he has yet more material to write after being inspired by the state of the world after Trump became President.

“I’ve got a mountain of new material at the moment but I have two reservations about it,” Turner told NME. “The first being that I feel ‘Positive Songs…’ felt like a sort of conclusionary statement. It wasn’t written that way, but looking back on it feels like that’s me wrapping up a certain era of my songwriting.

“Another way of saying it is I feel like I have the opportunity to go somewhere new and somewhere different at this point, so I’m thinking about doing something reasonably radically different next time round, but we’ll see. And of course, [since Trump won the election] I’ve been thinking about trying to react to the world as it is in 2016 perhaps a bit more openly in my art.

