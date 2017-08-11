Franz Ferdinand frontman Alex Kapranos confirms new music coming soon

The Glaswegian band have gone through some line-up changes since they last put out any music

Franz Ferdinand frontman Alex Kapranos has confirmed new music will be released soon.

The Glaswegian band last put out an album in 2013, with ‘Right Thoughts, Right Words, Right Action‘. In 2015, they released a self-titled collaborative record under the moniker FFS.

“Any new franz material soon,” asked a fan on Twitter earlier today, to which Kapranos simply replied: “Yes.” See the tweets below, via The Line Of Best Fit.

Further details on the forthcoming music have not been confirmed as yet. The band did release a new track last year, however – the anti-Trump song ‘Demagogue’. It included the lyric: “Those pussy-grabbing fingers won’t let go of me now.”

Guitarist Nick McCarthy left the band last year, citing family commitments as the reason behind his departure. A new-look line-up of the band was revealed earlier this year ahead of a series of performances in the US.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Dino Bardot and Julian Corrie joined original members Kapranos, bassist Bob Hardy and drummer Paul Thomson. Bardot was a member of the indie-rock trio 1990s, while Corrie has produced electronic music under the name Miaoux Miaoux in recent years.