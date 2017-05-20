Franz Ferdinand reveal new-look band line-up

The Glasgow five-piece will begin a North American tour with the new line-up tomorrow (May 21)

Franz Ferdinand have revealed their new-look band line-up following the departure of founding member Nick McCarthy last year.

McCarthy left the band after 14 years back in July 2016, with Franz Ferdinand confirming that he wouldn’t be taking part in either the recording or touring of their next album. The guitarist thanked the band’s fans “for being such an inspiration over the years” in an accompanying statement.

Franz Ferdinand have now unveiled their new-look line-up, with two new members replacing McCarthy. Joining original frontman Alex Kapranos, bassist Bob Hardy and drummer Paul Thomson are Dino Bardot and Julian Corrie. Bardot was a member of the indie-rock trio 1990s – which at one point counted Kapranos and Thomson as bandmembers – while Corrie has produced electronic music under the name Miaoux Miaoux in recent years.

The band announced the line-up additions with a post across their social media channels yesterday (May 19). See the new-look Franz Ferdinand below.

Franz Ferdinand will return to the UK as part of the festival circuit this summer, with their first scheduled gig set to take place at Truck Festival in July.

The band will headline a number of festivals this summer, including a huge slot at the Belladrum Tartan Heart festival in their native Scotland.