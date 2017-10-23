Franz Ferdinand tease return with snippet of new music

'ARE YOU READY?'

Franz Ferdinand look set to announce their return imminently, after teasing fans with what appears to be the release of new material.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting news of a new album since guitarist Nick McCarthy left the band after 14 years back in July 2016. The Mercury Prize winners and Scottish guitar veterans then confirmed that he wouldn’t be taking part in either the recording or touring of upcoming fifth album album – the follow-up to 2013’s acclaimed ‘Right Thoughts, Right Words, Right Action‘. Last year, they also released the one-off single and anti-Trump anthem ‘Demagogue‘.

Now, it looks like something is coming this week – with the band posting a snippet of a new song, along with the message ‘ARE YOU READY?’ before throwing ahead to Wednesday’s date (October 10, 2017). The backing track appears to be leaning towards their more disco and synth-driven elements.

Ahead of a summer of UK and European festival dates, the band shared their new line-up with fans:

The latest incarnation of Franz features two new members replacing McCarthy. Joining original frontman Alex Kapranos, bassist Bob Hardy and drummer Paul Thomson are Dino Bardot and Julian Corrie. Bardot was a member of the indie-rock trio 1990s, while Corrie has produced electronic music under the name Miaoux Miaoux in recent years.