Fred Durst says nu metal would never have ‘affected so many lives’ without Chester Bennington

The Limp Bizkit frontman said the late Linkin Park singer had a "contagious and empowering" spirit

Limp Bizkit‘s Fred Durst has spoken in praise of Chester Bennington following the latter’s death.

The Linkin Park frontman was found dead last Thursday (July 20) at his Palos Verdes home. It has been confirmed that his death is being investigated as a suicide.

In a new interview with Variety, Durst said: “He had a way of making anyone he spoke to feel heard, understood and significant. His aura and spirit were contagious and empowering.

He added: “If it weren’t for him and his voice and his words, this genre would never have reached the masses and affected so many lives.”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Durst also reminisced on taking Linkin Park on tour with his band in Europe at the start of the band’s career. “As they were performing, I was thinking to myself, ‘Chester’s voice is going to blow these kids the fuck up,'” he said. “It was a great moment, and I’m happy now to have had it.”

The Limp Bizkit frontman said that Bennington was always ready to give advice to others, saying: “He would go out of his way to make sure you knew he truly cares. He was always the one projecting light on the shadows.”

Durst added: “I want to hug him now and let him know that we all experience our own pain and deal with it our own ways. I know his torture is unique to him, but I would always be here to listen and help in any way I can. But I won’t get that hug and that moment now, which makes me so sad.”

Yesterday (July 24), Bennington’s bandmates put out a statement paying tribute to their friend. “Your absence leaves a void that can never be filled – a boisterous, funny, ambitious, creative, kind, generous voice in the room is missing,” it read. “You had the biggest heart, and managed to wear it on your sleeve.”

FOR HELP AND ADVICE ON MENTAL HEALTH:

‘Am I depressed?’ – help and advice on mental health and what to do next