‘Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan’ photographer Don Hunstein has died, aged 88

Don Hunstei also shot covers for Miles Davis and Thelonious Monk.

Photographer Don Hunstein has sadly passed away, aged 88, following a battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

Hunstein worked as an in-house photographer for Columbia Records in the 1950s and 60s, shooting album covers for Bob Dylan, Miles Davis and Thelonious Monk.

He’ll best be remembered for shooting the iconic photograph that covers Dylan’s 1963 album, ‘Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan’. The photograph features Dylan and his girlfriend, Suze Rotolo, walking down a West Village street on a freezing February afternoon. You can see an image of Don Hunstein below.

According to the New York Times – who first announced Hunstein’s passing – he had already photographed Mr. Dylan and Ms. Rotolo inside the apartment, but was not yet satisfied. “I said I wanted to get some outside stuff, and I looked out the window and saw it was getting darker and darker,” he told Rockarchive, a collective of rock music photographers, in 2007. Once downstairs, he told them to walk up and down the street.

“There wasn’t very much thought to it,” he said in 1997 about his instructions to Mr. Dylan and Ms. Rotolo. He ended the session after shooting only one roll of color film and a few black-and-white pictures.

Hunstei also produced covers for Miles Davis’ ‘Nefertiti’, Thelonious Monk’s ‘Monk’s Dream’, and Dylan’s 1962 self-titled solo LP.

Meanwhile, Bob Dylan is gearing up to release his latest album ‘Triplicate’ – a three-disc collection of 30 classic songs by American songwriters.

The veteran artist has previously shared covers of Frank Sinatra‘s ‘I Could Have Told You’ and ‘My One and Only Love‘ from the release as well as Hoagy Carmichael’s ‘Stardust’.

‘Triplicate’ will see Dylan tackling songs made famous by the likes of Charles Strouse, Lee Adams, Harold Hupfield, and Cy Coleman and Carolyn Leigh.

Dylan will showcase songs from ‘Triplicate’ during his forthcoming UK and Ireland tour, which is set to kick off in May in Cardiff. See his full itinerary below.

Wed May 3 2017 – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

Thu May 4 2017 – BIC, Bournemouth

Fri May 5 2017 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

Sun May 7 2017 – Clyde Auditorium, Glasgow

Mon May 8 2017 – Echo Arena, Liverpool

Tue May 9 2017 – SSE Arena Wembley, London

Thu May 11 2017 – 3Arena, Dublin