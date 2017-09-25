Friendly Fires announce UK comeback gig
After five long years away, they're finally back
After years away, Friendly Fires are finally back – announcing details of a London comeback show at The O2 Academy in Brixton.
The band have spent recent weeks teasing their return with a series of trailer videos, and now they’ve confirmed their return to ‘herald in a new era’. It is expected that the band will be unveiling new music shortly.
This new Brixton date will be their first UK show since 2012.
Tickets
Friendly Fires London’s O2 Academy Brixton on Thursday April 5. Pre-sale tickets will be available here for those who are signed up, before tickets go on general sale from 9am on Friday September 29 and will be available here.
In 2012, Friendly Fires told NME that they had been working with Andrew Weatherall on “psychedelic” new music.
“The music – the way we’re writing and the style of it – is very different to anything we’ve done before; I think we’re still learning to write music in a different way,” frontman Macfarlane said at the time. “We want to write something long and expansive and drawn-out and, I suppose, a bit more psychedelic.”