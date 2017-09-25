After five long years away, they're finally back

After years away, Friendly Fires are finally back – announcing details of a London comeback show at The O2 Academy in Brixton.

The band have spent recent weeks teasing their return with a series of trailer videos, and now they’ve confirmed their return to ‘herald in a new era’. It is expected that the band will be unveiling new music shortly.

This new Brixton date will be their first UK show since 2012.

Tickets

Friendly Fires London’s O2 Academy Brixton on Thursday April 5. Pre-sale tickets will be available here for those who are signed up, before tickets go on general sale from 9am on Friday September 29 and will be available here.