Are Friendly Fires teasing their return?

The band last released an album in 2011 with 'Pala'

Friendly Fires appear to be teasing their return to music.

The band last released an album in 2011. ‘Pala’ followed their self-titled debut, which came out in 2008.

The group’s last recorded piece of music surfaced in 2014, with the Asphodells collaboration ‘Velo’. 2016 saw frontman Ed Macfarlane release a compilation album of “rare, unreleased 80s synth soundtracks from the dawn of digital” called ‘Glistens’.

Earlier today (September 11) however, Friendly Fires’ official Facebook page updated with a new profile picture and a cover video, leading fans to speculate that new music could be coming from the group.

In 2012, Friendly Fires told NME that they had been working with Andrew Weatherall on “psychedelic” new music.

“The music – the way we’re writing and the style of it – is very different to anything we’ve done before; I think we’re still learning to write music in a different way,” frontman Macfarlane said at the time. “We want to write something long and expansive and drawn-out and, I suppose, a bit more psychedelic.”

“We’ve done one track and we’ve got four more ideas that are in the pipeline to be worked on,” he added. “They’re all about 8 minutes long. We’re at a stage now where we’ve had two successful records and we can write something solely for ourselves.”

“We’ve been scratching our heads as to whether we put it out under an alias, but we were thinking that if we do that it kind of implies that you don’t have the guts to put your name behind it. So I think even if it is totally weird, psyched out, eight-minute long jams, we’re still gonna call it Friendly Fires.”