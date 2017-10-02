Friendly Fires talk new music and explain time away

Band release new statement to Facebook

Friendly Fires have issued an update following renewed activity from the band, discussing new music and explaining their time away.

The band spent recent weeks teasing their return with a series of trailer videos, before announcing a London comeback show to “herald in a new era”. The band will play O2 Academy in Brixton in April 2018. It’s their first UK show since 2012.

The group have now explained how a lack of creativity was behind their quiet past few years, also confirming that they are making new music.

Writing in a new message posted to Facebook, the band said: “Creativity can be an ephemeral thing. Sometimes ideas flow, as does the confidence to develop them into finished pieces of work. Other times it’s a struggle but you battle through it, and during some even more difficult times it feels like nothing comes at all.”

They added: “Well, we feel like we’ve reached the end of a long period of the latter scenario and are much closer to the former. We’re making music that is meeting the standards we’ve set in the past; the relationships between us are good, and we want to write a new chapter for the band that has been our lives’ most significant work.”

“It’s taken time and water under the bridge to get to this point, but in many ways us coming back now after a long break could be the best possible way for it to happen. We’re working out of Ed’s old garage, just like we did at the start. Our individual addictions – largely to modular synths and county cricket – are finally under a semblance of control.”

The band went on to say: “Thank you for being patient, you mean the world to us and we want to repay you all with the stuff we have planned. We’ve always been proud that our fans seem to reflect the core ideals we built the band around – open, inclusive people who came to our shows to have a good time and celebrate. We’re sorry it’s taken a long time to get it together, but we’re ready. And we hope you are too.”

See the post in full below:

Friendly Fire last released an album in 2011. ‘Pala’ followed their self-titled debut, which came out in 2008. Their last recorded piece of music surfaced in 2014, with the Asphodells collaboration ‘Velo’. Last year saw frontman Ed Macfarlane release a compilation album of “rare, unreleased 80s synth soundtracks from the dawn of digital” called ‘Glistens’.

In 2012, Friendly Fires told NME that they had been working with Andrew Weatherall on “psychedelic” new music.

NME Newsletter Sign up for the newsletter Your email address: Sign Up

“The music – the way we’re writing and the style of it – is very different to anything we’ve done before; I think we’re still learning to write music in a different way,” frontman Macfarlane said at the time. “We want to write something long and expansive and drawn-out and, I suppose, a bit more psychedelic.”