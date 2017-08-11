‘Friends’ creator responds to Jay-Z’s all-black cast spoof

"I don't have Tidal"

Friends co-creator David Crane has responded to Jay-Z’s recent spoof of the show featuring an all-black cast.

The rapper’s video for ‘Moonlight’ stars some well-known faces. Taken from his ‘4:44’ album, the clip remakes ‘Friends’ but with an all-black cast including Broad City‘s Hannibal Buress, Get Out‘s Lil Rel Howery and Atlanta‘s Lakeith Stanfield. Issa Rae plays Rachel, Tiffany Haddish plays Phoebe and Tessa Thompson plays Monica.

Directed by Master of None’s Alan Young, the video sees a self-referential tribute to the iconic sitcom. The infamous 2017 Oscars mixup also plays towards the end.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Crane said he hasn’t seen the video because “I don’t have Tidal,” but added: “I’m just happy that the show is still part of the cultural zeitgeist after all these years.”

