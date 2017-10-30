Frightened Rabbit announce ‘The Midnight Organ Fight’ 10th anniversary tour

Frightened Rabbit have announced a special tour to mark the 10th anniversary of their acclaimed second album, ‘The Midnight Organ Fight’. Full dates and ticket details are below.

Listed by NME as one of the best albums of 2008 and of the last decade, the band’s acclaimed second album and cult favourite will be a decade old next year. NME hailed it as “bleak [but] also utterly beautiful, scathingly honest, darkly hilarious and impossibly grandoise”.

To celebrate the anniversary, the Scottish alt-folk band will be performing the record in full with a run of shows in the US and the UK.

“If you are one of those souls who was around when ‘The Midnight Organ Fight’ was first released, coming to watch us scrap our way through those songs as we toured the album and ourselves into the ground, you may be interested to learn that it all happened nearly ten years ago,” said the band in a statement. “To mark the anniversary, we’ll be playing a few shows performing TMOF in its entirety.”

They added: “This album holds a dear place in our collective heart. It was the one that allowed us to believe that we could do this band thing. Really do it. It’s the one that made the people in front of us SING. Really sing. It’s the album I still talk about most with people I meet at our shows. The wee bugger will not go away, and we are alright with that.”

The band’s full upcoming ‘Midnight Organ Fight’ tour dates are below. Tickets will be on sale from 9am on Friday November 3 and will be available here.

FEBRUARY

16: Thalia Hall – Chicago, IL*

18: Mod Club – Toronto, ON

21: The Sinclair – Boston, MA*

23: Bowery Ballroom – New York, NY*

24: Music Hall Of Williamsburg – Brooklyn, NY*

26: Underground Arts – Philadelphia, PA*

27: Black Cat – Washington, DC*

MARCH

15: Ritz – Manchester, UK

16: Forum – London, UK

17 : Academy – Glasgow, UK

*Support from Wintersleep

As well as recently unveiling the track ‘Roadless’ from a new EP, 2017 also saw the band share new song ‘Fields Of Wheat’ – a scathing attack on Theresa May and the Tories.

The band’s first new material since the release of 2016’s acclaimed ‘Painting Of A Panic Attack’, the soulful acoustic number plays with Theresa May’s ‘naughty’ history of running through fields of wheat to imagine a bleak Conservative, not-too-distant future – asking the listener: “Are you ready for the pinch you’ll feel, the fractured homes that will not heal?”