Frightened Rabbit take on the Tories and Theresa May in new song ‘Fields Of Wheat’

'F**k the Tories'

Frightened Rabbit have shared brand new track ‘Fields Of Wheat’ – a scathing attack on Theresa May and the Conservatives in the wake of last week’s general election.

The band’s first new material since the release of 2016’s acclaimed ‘Painting Of A Panic Attack’, the soulful acoustic number plays with Theresa May’s ‘naughty’ history of running through fields of wheat to imagine a bleak Conservative, not-too-distant future – asking the listener: “Are you ready for the pinch you’ll feel, the fractured homes that will not heal?”

“We made this today,” wrote the band. “It felt like the song should go out now, because it’s about what’s happening now, it’s about where we live and if we waited too long the sentiment could go stale. We don’t want to be too descriptive or conclusive here, our only hope is that you listen, enjoy and share it.”

Tagging the genre of the track on Soundcloud, the band simply wrote ‘fuck the Tories’.

Meanwhile, Frightened Rabbit will be returning to the UK to play with Kings Of Leon at British Summer Time in London’s Hyde Park on July 6. They’ll also be joined by Pixies, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Local Natives, Deaf Havana, Saint Motel, Tom Grennan, The Cactus Blossoms, Benjamin Booker and Billy Raffoul. Tickets are on sale here.