Listen to a previously-unheard Fugees song

The track premiered on US radio over the weekend, and was recorded during "past studio days"

A previously-unreleased Fugees track surfaced on US radio over the weekend – listen to ‘The Ish’ below.

The hugely influential hip-hop group attained great success in the 1990s with their only two studio albums, 1994’s ‘Blunted On Reality’ and the classic 1996 record ‘The Score’. However, they split for the first time in 1997, and, while they briefly reformed between 2004 and 2006, a proper reunion has yet to materialise.

Fans of the Fugees speculated that the new track, which premiered on US radio station Hot 97 on Saturday (July 15), had heralded the return of the band, with some claiming that the song was the group’s first single together since the 2005 stand-alone track ‘Take It Easy’.

However, both Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean took to social media after the track was played on Hot 97 to quash rumours that the band had got back together. The two confirmed that the track in question had in fact been recorded “in the old studio days”.

Listen to the unreleased Fugees track – which possibly goes by the title ‘The Ish’ – below.

Back in April, Lauryn Hill played two Fugees tracks after making a surprise appearance during DJ Snake’s performance at Coachella.

As well as Hill, DJ Snake invited Migos to the stage to perform ‘Bad And Boujee’. Hill later came on stage to perform the Fugees tracks ‘Ready Or Not’ and ‘Killing Me Softly’.