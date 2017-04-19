Full line-up for BBC Radio One’s Big Weekend 2017 revealed

Lorde, Kasabian, London Grammar, Biffy Clyro and Plan B are among the new additions

The full line-up for BBC Radio One’s Big Weekend has been revealed – with the likes of Lorde, Kasabian, London Grammar and Biffy Clyro among the huge additions.

Also joining the previously confirmed Katy Perry, Kings of Leon, Little Mix and Stormzy will be Plan B, Alt-J, Lana Del Rey, James Arthur, Haim, Emeli Sandé, James Arthur, Zara Larsson, Galantis, Rag N’ Bone Man, Two Door Cinema Club, Imagine Dragons, Anne-Marie, Blossoms, Christine & The Queens, Royal Blood, Bastille, Sean Paul, Rita Ora, Dua Lipa and many more.

Notable appearances on the bill show that Plan B is now expected to soon release his first new material since 2012’s ‘Ill Manors’, while Haim are also expected to drop a new single any day now and Lana Del Rey is expected to unveil more tracks from her upcoming album ‘Lust For Life‘.

Christine & The Queens meanwhile, has also been working on her next album.

“This one was a debut album for me, so it feels just like an introduction,” she told NME. “Now we can dive deeper.”

She continued: “I’ve been writing since it was out, so I do have many songs now and I have to choose. It’s not really difficult though, because I know where I want to make Christine go. I know where she’s going to be, who she’s going to be, who she’s going to be in love with and what she will be angry for.”

Speaking of the sound of her next record, Heloise Letissier told NME: “I can’t really tell much, because then that would spoil the fun – but it will definitely be more sweaty and tougher. Maybe more high-tempo, but still really sad because I’m just me and I’m just sad deep down, but I’ll be properly able to dance on it all the time.”

Radio One’s Big Weekend is now in its 14th year and will be taking place at Burton Constable Hall in Hull, the UK City of Culture for 2017, on May 27 and 28.