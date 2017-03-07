The Austin music festival celebrates new music and runs throughout March.

The full lineup for NME’s SXSW showcase has been announced.

On March 18, an NME curated lineup will play a series of sets at the venue Barracuda in Austin, Texas. Check out the full lineup below.

Au/Ra

Noga Erez

Skott

Alexandra Savior

Gold Connections

Shame

Diet Cig

Opening up the bill will be Ibiza-born and Antigua-raised pop prospect Au/Ra – who recently dropped her first single ‘Kicks’, Israeli electronic artist Noga Erez will follow, with Lorde and Katy Perry approved Swedish rising pop star Skott appearing soon after.

Alexandra Savior, who recently collaborated with Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner on her debut album will also star, alongside sets from Car Seat Headrest-affiliates Gold Connections, shambolic Brixton indie-punk band Shame and US punk duo Diet Cig.

Priority access for the show will be granted for the show for badge and wristband holders, and a limited amount general admission tickets will be available on the door.

The festival will also host performances from larger acts such as Future Islands, who’ll tease tracks from new album ‘The Far Field’, as well as The Drums and more currently unannounced performers.

FBI director James Comey recently cancelled his scheduled speech at the festival due to ‘scheduling conflicts’. Politicians such as President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama have spoken at the week-long event in the past, and in 2017 former Vice-President Joe Biden is scheduled to speak at the event.