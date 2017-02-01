Future Islands announce new album ‘The Far Field’ and share new track ‘Ran’

The album features a guest appearance from Blondie's Debbie Harry.

Future Islands have announced that they will release new album ‘The Far Field’ on April 7.

They have also shared the first song from the album, which is their follow-up to the 2014 LP ‘Singles’. Listen to ‘Ran’ below.

The album will also feature a guest appearance from Blondie’s Debbie Harry on the track ‘Shadows’. It will be available in numerous formats, including 180-gram white and standard black vinyl, CD and cassette, a unique “miniature LP”, and of course digitally.

Check out the full track-list below.

‘Aladdin’

‘Time On Her Side’

‘Ran’

‘Beauty Of The Road’

‘Cave’

‘Through The Roses’

‘North Star’

‘Ancient Water’

‘Candles’

‘Day Glow Fire’

‘Shadows’

‘Black Rose’

The Baltimore band will support the album with a series of previously-announced live dates in the UK in April and May, before heading to Dublin in Ireland in July as part of their European tour.

Check out their full UK and Ireland tour dates below.

Thu April 27 2017 – GLASGOW Barrowlands

Fri April 28 2017 – LEEDS University Stylus

Sat April 29 2017 – LIVERPOOL O2 Acadmey Liverpool

Sun April 30 2017 – BRIGHTON Brighton Dome

Tue May 02 2017 – NOTTINGHAM Rock City

Wed May 03 2017 – BRISTOL O2 Academy Bristol

Thu July 06 2017 – DUBLIN Iveagh Gardens

Future Islands have also been announced as Green Man 2017 headliners alongside PJ Harvey and Ryan Adams. This year’s event takes place at Brecon Beacons from August 17-20.