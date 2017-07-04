Future responds to Jay-Z diss on ‘4:44’

"You're on the gram holding money to your ear."

Future has responded to Jay-Z after the rapper appeared to fire several thinly-veiled shots at him on new album ‘4:44’.

On album track ‘The Story of O.J’, Jay-Z hits out at rappers who pose with stacks of money next to their ears.

“You’re on the Gram holding money to your ear, there’s a disconnect, we don’t call that money over here”, he is heard to say.

Now, Future has brilliantly responded by doing exactly the same thing that Jay-Z initially criticised him for.

“U ain’t got the juice like dat. MOOD”, he captioned the snap.

But while the apparent dig can relate to several rappers who pose for similar photos, another track criticised Future more implicitly.

The song, titled ‘Kill Jay-Z’, makes apparent reference to his son with singer Ciara, who is often looked after by her husband American footballer Russell Wilson.

““In the Future other n*ggas playing football with your son”, he raps on the track.

4:44 was released exclusively on Tidal last Friday – with Snoop Dogg subsequently admitting that he had bootlegged the album after failing to ‘understand’ the Jay-Z owned streaming service.

He said in a video: “I wanna shoot a shout-out to Jay-Z: just dropped another motherfucking hot album, ‘4:44’. But you know what? I don’t got Tidal, so a n***a had to bootleg it to me. I’m on iTunes and shit cuz, I don’t understand that shit – y’all gotta explain that to me.”