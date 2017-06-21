Future announces 2017 world tour including UK live dates

The Atlanta rapper will embark on the global jaunt in July, before winding up the tour in London in October

Future has announced a new world tour, including UK live dates – see the rapper’s full itinerary below.

The prolific Atlanta MC has released two studio albums this year: ‘FUTURE’, which came out in February, and ‘HNDRXX’, which dropped a week later. The two releases both charted at number one in the US in their respective first weeks, making Future the first artist to have two different number one albums in the US two weeks in a row.

In support of those two releases, Future has now announced a comprehensive world tour that includes stops in the UK, Europe, Australia, Africa and North America.

Kicking off in Milwaukee on July 8, the tour will go on to visit the likes of Mozambique and Tanzania before returning to North America for a run of shows that begins in Toronto on August 5.

Future will visit the UK for three dates in October, where he’ll play at Manchester Academy on October 20, Birmingham’s O2 Academy on October 22, and London’s O2 Arena on October 23.

See Future’s full list of tour dates below.

Earlier this week, Future was alleged to have made a copyright claim on the beat that became best known as Desiigner’s ‘Panda’.

Kanye West producer Mike Dean was also mentioned by the beatmaker Menace in having made a copyright claim on the track.